Video: Netflix Unveils SCOTT PILGRIM Anime Teaser Trailer

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will premiere on November 17. 

By: Aug. 16, 2023

Today, Wednesday, August 16th, Netflix released the first teaser for the Scott Pilgrim anime series, giving a first look into the show, revealing the official series title, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and the premiere date, November 17. 

Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley.

The cast includes Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong.

The anime features original songs by Anamanaguchi (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game); score by Anamanaguchi (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game) and Joseph Trapanese (Straight Outta Compton).

It is executive produced by Marc Platt (Marc Platt Productions), Jared LeBoff (Marc Platt Productions), Adam Siegel (Marc Platt Productions); Michael Bacall; Edgar Wright (Complete Fiction), Nira Park (Complete Fiction); Eunyoung Choi (Science SARU).

Watch the trailer here:



