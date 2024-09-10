Video: Netflix Releases Trailer for Thriller IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has debuted the trailer for It's What's Inside, the upcoming science-fiction thriller film executive-produced by Colman Domingo.

The movie follows a group of friends gathering for a pre-wedding party that descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend arrives with a mysterious game that awakens long-hidden secrets, desires, and grudges. The cast includes Brittany O'Grady, James Morosini, Gavin Leatherwood, Nina Bloomgarden, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Reina Hardesty, Devon Terrell, and David Thompson.

It's What's Inside received rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival and SXSW for its twists and turns, along with the performances from the cast. The film marks the feature directorial debut of writer Greg Jardin, who’s earning praise for his creative and fearless choices.

“I got excited about Greg as a creative,” Domingo previously told Tudum. “I knew that he had it because he also wrote the film, knew what the visual language was, and would deliver what was inside his head. And he did.” It's What Inside will be released globally on Netflix October 4.

