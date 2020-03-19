Video: Netflix Drops Trailer for Mindy Kaling Series NEVER HAVE I EVER
Watch the first trailer for Mindy Kaling's new Netflix series, Never Have I Ever, starring newcomer Richa Shukla.
Never Have I Ever is inspired by Kaling's own childhood. The series follows the complicated life of Devi, a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl.
Devi is an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short Fuse that gets her into difficult situations. Shukla plays Kamala, Devi's cousin from India, who's getting her PhD from Caltech.
Shukla guest starred on "The Mindy Project," "9-1-1," and "NCIS: Los Angeles," among others. This casting marks her first series regular role.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author Alexa Criscitiello
Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.
Broadway Brainteasers: MEAN GIRLS Queen Bee Crossword!
Broadway Brainteasers: 'HAMILTON Hidden History' Word Search!
France to Close Theaters and All Non-Essential Businesses Due to Covid-19
Stage Actor & HARRY POTTER Star Dame Julie Walters Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
BWW Flashback: Tracy Letts' Greatest Moments on Stage and Screen
Tales from the West Side: An In-Depth Look at the Evolution of WEST SIDE STORY