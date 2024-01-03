Video: Netflix Drops Trailer For Pete Davidson's New Comedy Special

Pete Davidson’s second Netflix hour-long special, Turbo Fonzarelli, will premiere globally on January 9, 2024. His first Netflix special, Alive From New York, premiered in 2020.

Pete Davidson returns for his second hour-long Netflix special, Turbo Fonzarelli. Davidson delivers on what it means to grow up and turn 30, discussing love, life, and living in the woods.

Directed by Jason Orley, the special is executive produced by Pete Davidson & Alex Panagos for KING For A Night, Ally Engelberg & Marc Lieberman for Above Average.

Watch the new trailer here: