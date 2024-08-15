Video: Netflix Drops Promo for OUTER BANKS Season 4

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Netflix has released a new promo for the upcoming fourth season of Outer Banks.

Written and directed by Jonathan Daviss, this-in world commercial for the Pogues' new business features the following cast members in-character: Chase Stokes as John B., Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ, and Carlacia Grant as Cleo.

Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows the tight-knit group of Pogues (John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo) as they navigate a chain of illicit events filled with mystery, adventure, a high-stakes treasure hunt and the escalating conflict with their rivals.

Season 4 will be released this fall.

Comments