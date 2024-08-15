News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Netflix Drops Promo for OUTER BANKS Season 4

Season 4 will be released this fall on Netflix.

By: Aug. 15, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.




Netflix has released a new promo for the upcoming fourth season of Outer Banks.

Written and directed by Jonathan Daviss, this-in world commercial for the Pogues' new business features the following cast members in-character: Chase Stokes as John B., Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ, and Carlacia Grant as Cleo.

Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows the tight-knit group of Pogues (John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo) as they navigate a chain of illicit events filled with mystery, adventure, a high-stakes treasure hunt and the escalating conflict with their rivals.

Season 4 will be released this fall.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos