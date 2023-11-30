Video: Netflix Debuts KEVIN HART & CHRIS ROCK: HEADLINERS ONLY Trailer

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only, a documentary following two comedy icons as they tour together, premieres globally on Netflix December 12th.

In a first of its kind documentary, Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only will give audiences a behind the scenes glimpse into the lives of two comedy titans. This exclusive film follows Hart and Rock as they give first hand accounts of their early lives, struggles, triumphs and their unbreakable brotherhood.

The documentary was directed by Rashidi Harper.

Produced by Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, and Luke Kelly-Clyne for Hartbeat; Chris Rock for CR Enterprises; and Malcolm Spellman, Oby M. Okoye, and Rashidi Harper for The 51B.

Executive Produced by Hartbeat’s Thai Randolph, Jeff Clanagan, Mike Stein, Dave Becky, and Kevin Healey. JC Del Barco and Ty Walker serve as Co-Executive Producers.

Tami D'Addio serves as Co-Producer for The 51B.

Watch the new trailer here: