Video: Nat Geo Unveils Trailer for OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH Special

National Geographic has released the trailer for OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH, a feature-length documentary special that marks the first collaboration of its kind between Sir David Attenborough and National Geographic.

Presented by the celebrated 98-year-old broadcaster and produced by Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios, the film shares with a global audience the importance of the world’s oceans and the story of how we can, and must, restore the glory of Earth’s vast, interconnected waters. The film will premiere on National Geographic on Saturday, June 7, at 9/8c and be available to stream globally the next day, World Oceans Day, on Disney+ and Hulu.

OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH will have its world premiere tomorrow, May 6, at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London and will be released theatrically in select territories outside the U.S. on May 8, 2025, coinciding with Attenborough’s 99th birthday. International cinemas and showtimes can be found at OceanFilm.net.

The film’s release on National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu is timed to World Oceans Day, June’s United Nations Ocean Conference 2025 in Nice, France, and midway through the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030). As decision makers ponder the future of our oceans, OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH will amplify the marine protection solutions that can help turn the tide. The film draws upon extensive marine science and was supported by a team of scientific advisors, including National Geographic Pristine Seas founder, Dr. Enric Sala.

After filming the natural world for over 70 years, captivating generations of audiences worldwide with groundbreaking discoveries and advocating for environmental preservation, Attenborough delivers his most powerful message yet. In the feature-length special OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH, he draws on his lifetime of exploration and knowledge of the sea to take audiences on a cinematic journey of wonder through the planet’s most spectacular undersea habitats.

Attenborough investigates astonishingly diverse marine ecosystems, from bustling giant kelp jungles and mesmerizing coral reefs to towering seamount outposts within the open ocean, all of which are revealed to be intricately connected, vital to avoiding climate catastrophe, and in peril due to destructive forms of fishing. While Attenborough exposes the greatest threats to our oceans’ health as never seen before, he points to inspirational stories from around the world to reveal the most remarkable finding of all: If we take action now, the opportunity for marine life to recover on an unprecedented scale is well within our reach.

Through compelling firsthand accounts and stunning, immersive cinematography, OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH tells THE UNTOLD STORY of the importance and health of our ocean. Through spectacular undersea sequences and a reflection on Attenborough’s own lifetime of exploration and discovery, the film demonstrates the vital role the ocean plays in defending against climate disaster and sustaining all life on Earth. The documentary special zeroes in on the human actions leading to the oceans’ collapse and the effects of destructive fishing techniques, such as dredging and bottom trawling, on entire marine ecosystems, coastal communities, and the global climate. Breathtaking footage also exhibits the oceans’ incredible resilience and remarkable ability to recover when protected, showcasing the marine protection solutions already at hand and the action we must take to restore the abundance and vitality of the ocean and secure a healthier future for us all.

OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH is directed by Toby Nowlan, Keith Scholey and Colin Butfield and produced by Nowlan for Silverback Films. The film is a Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios co-production. Executive producers include Louise Pedersen and Rachel Job for All3Media International (the film’s global TV distribution partner), Tom McDonald and Janet Han Vissering for National Geographic, Jasper Smith for Arksen Ltd and 10% for the Ocean, Minderoo Productions Limited, Enric Sala for National Geographic Society and Pristine Seas, Kristin Rechberger for Dynamic Planet and Revive Our Ocean, Rolly van Rappard and Francoise van Rappard for Don Quixote Foundation, and Olivier Wenden for The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

