Video: Meet the Queens of CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS THE WORLD Season 2

Let’s get ready to rumble! Today, World of Wonder announced that “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World” is returning this summer with an all new set of international queens! The series returns for its second season on Friday, July 19 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories internationally, day and date with its local airing on Crave in Canada.

In “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World,” Canada acts as host nation when nine queens from the international Drag Race family compete to become the Queen of the Mother Pucking World. These glamazons and top talent from across the world battle it out in an elite competition, with a thirst for victory, and one queen left standing.

Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor return as resident judges. “Canada’s Drag Race” favorite Sarain Fox also returns for a multi-episode, guest judge run. Additional special guests are set to be announced at a later date.

The queens competing on “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World” Season 2 are:

Alexis Mateo

(Age: 44, United States)

Pronouns: she/her (in drag)

Pronouns: he/him (out of drag)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE (Season 3), RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS (Season 1), and RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS (Season 5)

Instagram: @Miss_Alexis_Mateo

TikTok: @miss_alexis_mateo

X: @alexismateo79

Alexis Mateo began her drag career in Orlando and Tampa, Florida, and has worked as a dancer and performer at Walt Disney World.

She is an activist who spreads awareness on surviving toxic relationships and the aftereffects.

“The world already knows I’m a queen, now I just want my crown. Puerto Rican blood - it’s powerful!”

Cheryl

(Age: 30, United Kingdom)

Pronouns: she/her (in drag)

Pronouns: he/him (out of drag)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK (Season 1) and RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK VS THE WORLD (Season 1)

Instagram: @cheryldragqueen

Tik Tok: @cheryldragqueen

X: @cheryldragqueen

Cheryl placed in the Top 4 on the inaugural season of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK in 2019, and has many famous fans, including Grammy-award winner Adele.

Cheryl has hosted two podcasts, Girl Group Gossip, where she discusses iconic girl groups of past and present, and Killers, Cults, and Queens which tracks the craziest true crime cases, and spooky paranormal stories from around the world.

“I’m best known for being the queen of mediocrity but that is in the past. I’m fully in my Renaissance era and the new Cheryl-era is loading… get yourselves ready, divas!”

Eureka!

(Age: 33, United States)

Pronouns: she/her/they/them (in and out of drag)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE (Season 9), RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE (Season 10), and RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS (Season 6)

Instagram: @eurekaohara

Tik Tok: @eurekaohara

X: @eurekaohara

Eureka! considers herself the plus-size drag supermodel of the World, and wants to give people the confidence to go out and live their dreams.

She appeared on HBO’s award-winning series WE’RE HERE, where she travelled across the U.S., and recruited small-town residents to participate in one-night-only drag shows, to promote respect and acceptance of the LGBTQI+ community.

“No matter your size, your shape or anything in between, you can be happy with body positivity. #beyourselftofreeyourself”

Kennedy Davenport

(Age: 43, United States)

Pronouns: she/her (in drag)

Pronouns: he/him (out of drag)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE (Season 7) and RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS (Season 3)

Instagram: @kennedyddoftx

X: @kennedyddoftx

Facebook: @kennedydavenport

Kennedy has been in the entertainment business for more than 30 years and is celebrating 28 years in the artform of female impersonation. She is known for her incredible dance skills and amazing lip sync performances.

She is a former singer, dancer, and choreographer, and has performed in more than 30 pageants. She is a legend in the mainstream ballroom scene and a faithful member of the Iconic House of Ebony.

“Always remember before you decide to compete in any competition, or anything in life…you are a winner first and foremost…you don’t always need the validation of the crown. THE WINNER IS in You. Once you receive that, the doors will be opened to you.”

La Kahena

(Age: 31, France)

Pronouns: she/her (in drag)

Pronouns: he/him (out of drag)

DRAG RACE FRANCE (Season 1)

Instagram: @kahena.drag

Tik Tok: @kahena.drag

X: @kahena.drag

La Kahena was born in Tunisia and moved to France at the age of 19 and is the first competitor in the Drag Race franchise of Tunisian origin.

She takes inspiration from Kahina, her namesake, who was a fierce warrior queen who led Berber resistance in the 7th Century. She also studied geopolitics at La Sorbonne in Paris.

“Always play with fire.”

Le Fil

(Age: Timeless!, United Kingdom)

Pronouns: he/him/they (in and out of drag)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: UK (Season 4)

Instagram: @iamlefil

Tik Tok: @iamlefil

X: @iamlefil

Le Fil is a British-Chinese multidisciplinary pop star, artist, and performer, known for their androgynous style

Le Fil started training in musical theatre but found it too prescriptive. He enrolled in art school to find his own voice, wanting to create new avenues to express themselves. There, he started to explore the fusion of music, fashion, performance art and sculpture – which ultimately led to drag.

“My drag is about the amplification of the authentic self, rather than just the emulation of females. Drag is my material to express my androgyny, create gender-bending pop art and entertain the world.”

Lemon

(Age: 28, Canada)

Pronouns: she/her (in drag)

Pronouns: he/him (out of drag)

CANADA’S DRAG RACE (Season 1) and RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK VS THE WORLD (Season 1)

Instagram: @lemongivesyoulife

Tik Tok: @lemongivesyoulife

X: @thatbitchlemon

Lemon was inspired by the citrus fruit of the same name, due to her self-proclaimed “sour as hell” attitude.

She is a professional contemporary dancer, and previously performed with the Canadian National Tap team.

“I am always literally stoned, from my head to my feet.”

Miss Fiercalicious

(Age: 27, Canada)

Pronouns: she/her (in drag)

Pronouns: he/him (out of drag)

CANADA’S DRAG RACE (Season 3)

Instagram: @missfiercalicious

Tik Tok: @missfiercalicious

X: @fiercalicious

Miss Fiercalicious started drag in 2016 in London, Ont. while she was a student at the University of Western Ontario, where she specialized in Biology and minored in French.

Her television and film credits include THE TRAITORS CANADA, JUMP, DARLING, and SORT OF.

“There has never been a queen like me on CANADA’S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS THE WORLD. I’m not like other girls. I’m worse.”

Tynomi Banks

(Age: 42, Canada)

CANADA’S DRAG RACE (Season 1)

Pronouns: she/her (in drag)

Pronouns: he/him (out of drag)

Instagram: @tynomibanks

Tik Tok: @tynomibanks

X: @tynomibanks

Tynomi Banks is a Canadian legend in the drag scene, and recently headlined the first-ever drag show at the Canadian National Exhibition, and hosted the Just for Laughs’ Queerly Canadian showcase.

Tynomi tours with Grammy-Award winner Nelly Furtado as a backup dancer, most recently on the 2024 Juno Awards broadcast. She has also supported LIGHTS on her Pep Tour.

“I am an example of how opportunities always present themselves. And my opportunities have kept me constantly winning.”

World of Wonder can also now officially announce that the full “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World” cast will be at RuPaul’s DragCon LA this year! Presented by World of Wonder Productions, RuPaul’s DragCon is the largest celebration of drag culture in the world, that brings all the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to tens of thousands of attendees.

A super-inclusive hub of self-expression, DragCon LA 2024 will include signings and meet & greets with your favorite Queens, photo opps with RuPaul, fierce mainstage performances throughout the weekend, exclusive programming, a Friday DJ set with RuPaul, wig-snatching merch, immersive activations from RuPaul’s Drag Race and WOW Presents Plus shows, and more. Tickets are available for purchase at rupaulsdragcon.com.

