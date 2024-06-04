Video: Meet the Islanders in New Teaser for Season 6 of LOVE ISLAND USA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peacock has unveiled a sizzling new cast of Islanders for season 6 of the hit cultural phenomenon LOVE ISLAND USA. Hosted by TV personality Ariana Madix, the new season streams exclusively on Peacock beginning Tuesday, June 11 with new episodes dropping every day at 6pm PT/9pm ET during premiere week. New episodes will stream Thursdays through Tuesdays thereafter.



Following the premiere of season 6, Peacock will debut LOVE ISLAND AFTERSUN, a weekly chat series that dives into all the drama inside this season's Love Island USA villa. Episodes of Love Island Aftersun will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning June 15 with new episodes every Saturday.



Set in Fiji, season 6 will feature a brand-new vibrant villa including a spicy Casa Amor and an unforgettable Hideaway. Islanders will face more drama than ever before with jaw-dropping revelations, new couples’ challenges and even a few surprise guests. Along the way, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the LOVE ISLAND USA app to determine which Islanders remain in the villa and who goes home heartbroken and empty-handed. Fan-favorite comedian Iain Stirling will reprise his role as the iconic narrator for the new season.



With over 198 hours of LOVE ISLAND content, Peacock is the ultimate destination to stream your favorite reality dating show. Season 6 of LOVE ISLAND USA joins Peacock’s growing LOVE ISLAND roster which includes seasons 4 and 5 of the hit cultural phenomenon, the franchise’s first-ever spinoff LOVE ISLAND GAMES, the UK series LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS and seasons of LOVE ISLAND SOUTH AFRICA and LOVE ISLAND SPAIN.

Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new “bombshells” arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.

