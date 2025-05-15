Video: Mark Ruffalo Stars in the Teaser Trailer for HBO Max's TASK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Max has released the teaser trailer for the HBO Original drama series Task, from creator Brad Ingelsby. The show debuts this September on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The season’s seven episodes will debut weekly.

Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Tom Pelphrey).

In addition to Ruffalo and Pelphrey, the cast also includes Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, and Martha Plimpton.

Ingelsby serves as the show's creator/writer/showrunner/executive producer. Director/executive producers are Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. Executive producers also include Mark Roybal and Paul Lee for wiip; Mark Ruffalo; David Crockett; Ron Schmidt. Co-executive producers are Nicole Jordan-Webber and Jeremy Yaches for Public Record.

