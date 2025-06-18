Video: Jeremy Allen White Is Bruce Springsteen in First Trailer for SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



20th Century Studios has released the first trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, the new biopic of music icon Bruce Springsteen. Starring Jeremy Allen White as the Boss, the movie will be released on October 24th, 2025.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 “Nebraska” album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.

In addition to White, Deliver Me From Nowhere stars Jeremy Strong as Springsteen's longtime manager Jon Landau, in addition to Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Gabby Hoffmann, Stephen Graham, David Krumholtz, Marc Maron, Johnny Cannizzaro, Matthew Anthony Pellicano, and more.

The film is written for the Screen and directed by Scott Cooper based on the book “Deliver Me from Nowhere” by Warren Zanes. It is produced by Cooper, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson and Scott Stuber. Tracey Landon Jon Vein, and Zanes executive produce.

Bruce Springsteen is one of the top rock musicians of all time. In addition to his many records and tours, from 2017-2018 and again in 2021, Springsteen held a concert residency in New York City called Springsteen on Broadway.

