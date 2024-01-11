Video: Hulu Drops SUPERHOT: THE SPICY WORLD OF PEPPER PEOPLE Trailer

The docu-series will premiere all ten episodes on January 22, only on Hulu. 

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Hulu has debuted the trailer and key art for upcoming original docu-series "Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People." 

Superhot spicy peppers are on fire lately - but while most experiment with heat, others live their lives in pursuit of fire. “Superhot” is a WILD ride into the Spicy World of Pepper People – the self-proclaimed chili heads who have taken the chili pill and want to find out how deep the rabbit hole goes.

This 10-part series goes deep into a subculture fueled by spice: from the elite growers who strive to create new superhots to the chili eaters who chase the endorphin rush of consuming them. Along the way, one legendary chili head sets out on a quest to answer the spiciest of questions: is there a pepper that can challenge the world’s hottest? 

“Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People” is executive produced by Scott Feeley, Corinna Robbins, and Brian Skope for High Noon Entertainment, Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen for Vox Media Studios, and David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying, and Christopher C. Chen for Majordomo Media. The series is narrated by Ben Schwartz and directed by Skope.



