Video: Go Behind the Scenes of MICHAEL Biopic in New Featurette

A new featurette has been released for Michael, taking viewers behind the scenes of the highly anticipated biopic about music icon Michael Jackson. Starring Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, the movie will arrive in theaters on April 24, 2026.

In the video, director Antoine Fuqua, producer Graham King, and star Jaafar Jackson shed light on their dedication to bringing an authentic portrait of Michael Jackson to life on screen. "That spirit of Michael he's bringing is present, and everyone on the team can feel it," Fuqua shares.

The movie is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of the influential artist. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a RELENTLESS PURSUIT to become the biggest entertainer in the world.

The upcoming film features Broadway alum Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Michael's parents, along with Miles Teller, Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Kendrick Sampson. Larenz Tate and Kat Graham will play Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and Diana Ross, respectively. The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script by John Logan.

The movie has been subject to several delays, originally having been moved to April 18, 2025, and later to October 3, 2025. A contributing factor in the delay was the reworking of the third act of the film, which required rewriting and reshooting. Last year, there were reports that the film would be split into two parts, but that is no longer the case.

The upcoming film is unrelated to MJ the Musical, currently on tour as well as playing at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre.

Photo Credit: Lionsgate