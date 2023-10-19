Video: Go Behind THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES

Go behind the scenes of THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES with this behind-the-scenes peek at the world of Panem and its characters, 64 years before the first installment of THE HUNGER GAMES.

Get an in-depth look at the story, costumes, production design, and music with director-producer Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson.

The film stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis.

Experience the story of THE HUNGER GAMES — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.

With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates.

With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

Watch the new preview here: