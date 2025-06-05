Video: Garbage Performs 'There’s No Future In Optimism' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, Garbage took the stage for an electrifying performance of "There's No Future In Optimism" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The song appears on their critically acclaimed new album, 'Let All That We Imagine Be the Light', released this May. Check out the performance!

Additionally, lead singer Shirley Manson recently graced the cover of the New York Times Style section, which named her the "Godmother of Rock. On the new album, Rolling Stone raves, "A catchy, memorable album that sits with their best work from the Nineties," while Associated Press praises, "The band’s familiar sonic mix provides a pathway out of the darkness, with heavy riffing and dramatic atmospherics accompanying Manson’s alluring alto.”

The band will embark on a 31-city tour across North America this fall in support of the album, “Happy Endings” will see stops at New York’s Brooklyn Paramount, Washington D.C.’s The Anthem, San Francisco’s The Warfield and more—tickets are on sale now here.

