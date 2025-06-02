Video: Ethan Hawke Returns in New Trailer for BLACK PHONE 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have dropped the trailer for Black Phone 2, the sequel to the 2022 horror phenomenon starring Tony Award-nominee Ethan Hawke. In the film, Hawke returns to the most sinister role of his career as The Grabber seeks vengeance on Finn (Mason Thames) from beyond the grave by menacing Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw). The film will be released in theaters on October 17, 2025.

As Finn, now 17, struggles with LIFE AFTER his captivity, the headstrong 15-year-old Gwen begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake.

Determined to solve the mystery and end the torment for both her and her brother, Gwen persuades Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm. There, she uncovers a shattering intersection between The Grabber and her own family’s history. Together, she and Finn must confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and more significant to them than either could imagine.

From returning visionary writer-director Scott Derrickson, Black Phone 2 is written again by Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill, based on characters created by Joe Hill. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Derrickson and Cargill. The executive producers are Joe Hill, Adam Hendricks and Ryan Turek.

The cast includes Oscar® nominee Demián Bichir (The Nun, A Better Life) as the supervisor of the camp, Arianna Rivas (A Working Man) as his niece, Miguel Mora (The Black Phone) as the brother of one of The Grabber’s victims, and Jeremy Davies, returning as Finn and Gwen’s father, Terrence. Other new cast members include Maev Beaty (Beau is Afraid) and Graham Abbey (Under the Banner of Heaven).

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 14% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 9% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds