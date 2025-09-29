Video: Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson Star in DOWN CEMETERY ROAD Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the new thriller “Down Cemetery Road,” starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Emma Thompson, and also starring two-time Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson. The eight-episode series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, October 29.

When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Trafford (Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.

The ensemble cast includes BAFTA Award winner Adeel Akhtar, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Emmy Award nominee Tom Goodman-Hill, BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd, Tom Riley, SAG Award nominee Adam Godley, Sinead Matthews, Ken Nwosu, Fehinti Balogun and Aiysha Hart.

Last year, Akhtar was seen on the London stage in the Donmar Warehouse production of Chekov's The Cherry Orchard. Most recently, Stewart-Jarrett appeared in the National Theatre and Broadway transfer production of Angels in America as Belize. Godley has appeared in a plethora of Broadway shows, including in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes and, more recently, The Lehman Trilogy.

Produced by 60Forty Films, “Down Cemetery Road” is written by Morwenna Banks (“Slow Horses”) who also serves as executive producer alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, Thompson, and “Down Cemetery Road” author Mick Herron. Natalie Bailey (“Bay of Fires”) serves as lead director for the series.