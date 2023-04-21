Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Disney+ Releases AMERICAN BORN CHINESE Trailer

The genre-hopping action-comedy series premieres with all eight episodes on May 24, only on Disney+.

Apr. 21, 2023  
Video: Disney+ Releases AMERICAN BORN CHINESE Trailer

Disney+ has revealed the official trailer for the upcoming Original series "American Born Chinese." The genre-hopping action-comedy series premieres with all eight episodes on May 24, only on Disney+. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, "American Born Chinese" chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends THE SON of a mythological god. This is the story of a young man's battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu.

The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including Academy® Award winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"), Ben Wang ("Chang Can Dunk"), International Emmy(R) Award Nominee Yeo Yann Yann ("Wet Season"), Chin Han ("Mortal Kombat"), Daniel Wu ("Reminiscence"), former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor ("Just Add Magic").

Introducing audiences to a pantheon of iconic Chinese mythical characters, are guest stars Academy® Award nominee Stephanie Hsu as Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones; Ronny Chieng as unconventional monk, Ji Gong; Jimmy O. Yang as Dragon King, Ao Guang; James Hong as Jade Emperor; Leonard Wu as Niu Mowang/Bull Demon; and Poppy Liu as Princess Iron Fan. The series also welcomes Lisa Lu as soon-to-be retired acupuncturist Ni Yang and Rosalie Chiang as student activist Suzy Nakamura.

Emmy® Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu ("Bob's Burgers," "Central Park") serves as executive producer and showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton (Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Short Term 12") is set to direct and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (both of "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "Jumanji: The Next Level"), Erin O'Malley ("Doogie Kamealoha, M.D."), Asher Goldstein ("Short Term 12," "Just Mercy") and Gene Luen Yang.

Watch the new trailer here:






Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Photos: Jude Law & More Attend PETER PAN & WENDY London Premiere Photo
Photos: Jude Law & More Attend PETER PAN & WENDY London Premiere
Photos of cast members including Jude Law, Yara Shahidi, Ever Anderson, Alexander Molony, Jacobi Jupe, and Joshua Pickering, joined co-writer/director David Lowery, co-writer/executive producer Toby Halbrooks, and producer Jim Whitaker to toast the premiere of the live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic.
Scoop: A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Photo
Scoop: A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Get all the scoop on A MILLION LITTLE THINGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, April 26, 2023! Gary and MAGGIE make a difficult decision. Katherine and Greta explore options for the future. Eddie and DELILAH realize they need to make a change. Watch a video preview of the new episode now!
Scoop: THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, April 26, 2023! Things are finally working out for Adam, that is until he receives a letter from NYU which could change everything. Meanwhile, when BARRY hears the JTP have other friends outside their crew, he fears the end of their posse as they know it. Watch a video clip!

From This Author - Michael Major


RAYE Recruits Coi Leray for 'Flip A Switch.' RemixRAYE Recruits Coi Leray for 'Flip A Switch.' Remix
April 21, 2023

Co-produced by RAYE alongside Mike Sabath (Lizzo, Little Mix, Selena Gomez) and Di Genius (Beyonce, Drake, Burna Boy), the rousing remix finds the powerhouses combining forces for a dynamic must-hear collaboration.
Björk to Release 'the fossora remixes' Record Store Day 12” Double SingleBjörk to Release 'the fossora remixes' Record Store Day 12” Double Single
April 21, 2023

For Record Store Day 2023, Björk will release a double A-side 12” of her recent remixes by Sega Bodega (feat. Shygirl) and sideproject. ‘ovule ft. Shygirl (Sega Bodega remix)’ emphasises the track’s majestic percussive elements. Björk also collaborated with sideproject when producing some of the beats on ‘fossora.’
Sugarhill Ddot Releases Bold New Single 'Let Ha Go'Sugarhill Ddot Releases Bold New Single 'Let Ha Go'
April 21, 2023

Boasting boundless energy and rapid-fire lyrics, the melodic concoction showcases the young MC's unfiltered approach and undeniable suave charisma.'Let Ha Go' produced by MCVertt (known for Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock”) is accompanied by a striking video, which depicts the teenager's rise to stardom.
The Heavy Release Brand New Album 'AMEN'The Heavy Release Brand New Album 'AMEN'
April 21, 2023

AMEN was recorded at Rockfield Studios, produced with Tchad Blake (The Black Keys, U2) and engineered with Real World Studios’ Joe Jones. It writhes with seditious blues drama, soul and gospel passion, the crunch of prime hip-hop and garage punk’s visceral electricity. Watch the new music video now!
IAMX Releases New Song 'The X ID'IAMX Releases New Song 'The X ID'
April 21, 2023

The song is the first new lyrical material from the project since 2018’s Alive In New Light and builds on the grinding modular sounds of 2021’s Machinate. The first of two albums across the next year, the Fault Lines project explores the rifts and fractures of our lives, both psychologically and within the tangible world. Plus, tour dates!
share