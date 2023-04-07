Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Disney+ Drops STAR WARS: AHSOKA Teaser Trailer

“Ahsoka” will debut exclusively on Disney+ in August 2023. 

Apr. 07, 2023  

Today, at STAR WARS Celebration in London, Disney+ and Lucasfilm unveiled the thrilling teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Disney+ original series "Ahsoka," starring Rosario Dawson in the title role.

Set after the fall of the Empire, "Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The teaser trailer and poster are available to download.

In addition to Dawson, "Ahsoka" stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla. The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.

"Ahsoka" will debut exclusively on Disney+ in August 2023. Watch the new teaser trailer here:




Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Scoop: WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, April 13, 2023 Photo
Scoop: WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, April 13, 2023
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, April 13, 2023! Barb’s first open house in Flatch draws all kinds of attention and attendance from chickens, throuples and Kelly’s crockpot weiners. Watch a video clip from a recent episode1
Scoop: ANIMAL CONTROL on FOX - Thursday, April 13, 2023 Photo
Scoop: ANIMAL CONTROL on FOX - Thursday, April 13, 2023
Get all the scoop on ANIMAL CONTROL, airing on FOX on Thursday, April 13, 2023! Animal Control dispatch radios with a goose on the loose. The precinct hosts an adoption day in the all-new “Dogs and Geese” episode.
Scoop: NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Thursday, April 13, 2023 Photo
Scoop: NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Thursday, April 13, 2023
Get all the scoop on NEXT LEVEL CHEF, airing on FOX on Thursday, April 13, 2023! One chef will shine while one chef’s journey comes to an end in the all-new “That’s What Cheese Said” episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF. Watch a video clip now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: PINK LADIES Stars Tricia Fukuhara & Ari Notartomaso on How Musical Theatre Prepared Them For the GREASE PrequelInterview: PINK LADIES Stars Tricia Fukuhara & Ari Notartomaso on How Musical Theatre Prepared Them For the GREASE Prequel
April 6, 2023

BroadwayWorld caught up with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies stars Tricia Fukuhara and Ari Notartomaso to discuss how their musical theatre training prepared them for the new series, what muical numbers they're most looking forward to other people seeing, and more. Watch the new video interview now!
Jeff Carson's Posthumous Album '448' Set for May ReleaseJeff Carson's Posthumous Album '448' Set for May Release
April 6, 2023

He scored hits with 'Not On Your Love,' and 'The Car,' had returned to the recording studio (after a decade of dedicated law enforcement) to record a new album of his biggest hits. The project, now entitled 448 (Carson’s badge number), will be posthumously released on Friday, May 12 by Encore Music Group.
Sutton Foster, Darren Criss & More to Appear in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season FiveSutton Foster, Darren Criss & More to Appear in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season Five
April 6, 2023

Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Alexander Gemignani, and more will appear in the new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The appearances will reunite Sutton, Strong and Gunn with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. After appearing in the series Bunheads, Foster previously recorded a rendition of 'I Enjoy Being a Girl' for Mrs. Maisel's third season.
Interview: Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron Reveal How They Prepared to Take on HAIR, CABARET & More in SCHMIGADOONInterview: Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron Reveal How They Prepared to Take on HAIR, CABARET & More in SCHMIGADOON
April 6, 2023

Aaron Tveit and Dove Cameron channel Cabaret, Chicago, Hair, Pippin, Godspell, and more in the new season of Schmigadoon! Watch a video of Tveit and Cameron to discuss how they prepared to take on the musicals of the '60s and ’70s this season, how their experiences onstage prepare them for the series, and what musical they would want to live in.
The Album Leaf Shares Final Single 'Prologue' Before New Album 'Future Falling'The Album Leaf Shares Final Single 'Prologue' Before New Album 'Future Falling'
April 6, 2023

The Album Leaf has been steadily making his mark as a soft-spoken innovator since 1999. Now based in LA, Jimmy LaValle started out in the San Diego music scene creating vivid, rhythmic, soaring instrumentals centered around the Rhodes piano. With over two decades of acclaimed releases (for Sub Pop, City Slang, and others), and more.
share
close sound sound