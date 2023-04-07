Video: Disney+ Drops STAR WARS: AHSOKA Teaser Trailer

Today, at STAR WARS Celebration in London, Disney+ and Lucasfilm unveiled the thrilling teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Disney+ original series "Ahsoka," starring Rosario Dawson in the title role.

Set after the fall of the Empire, "Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The teaser trailer and poster are available to download.

In addition to Dawson, "Ahsoka" stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla. The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.

"Ahsoka" will debut exclusively on Disney+ in August 2023. Watch the new teaser trailer here: