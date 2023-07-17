Video: Disney+ Drops New SECRET INVASION Trailer With Samuel L. Jackson, Katie Finneran & More

Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion” is streaming now exclusively on Disney+. The series finale will stream on Wednesday, July 26.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

Disney+ released a brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion.” Don’t miss the last two episodes of this exciting espionage thriller that has Nick Fury trusting no one as he rushes to avert chaos. 

In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion” stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, KATIE Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.

Ali Selim directs the series and executive produces along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker. Kyle Bradstreet is also THE HEAD writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers. 

Watch the new trailer here:






