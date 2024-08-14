Video: Brandy Stars in New Trailer for THE FRONT ROOM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A24 has released a new trailer for The Front Room, the upcoming horror film starring Brandy.

According to the logline, "Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda(Brandy) after her mother-in-law(Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere..."

The Front Room is written and directed by Max Eggers and Sam Eggers in their feature film directorial debut. The movie also stars Andrew Burnap and Neal Huff.

In addition to her career as a singer/songwriter, Brandy appeared in the 1997 television film of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, playing the title character. She recently reprised the role in Descendants: The Rise of Red, alongside her co-star Paolo Montalban. She made her Broadway debut in Chicago as Roxie Hart in 2015.

The Front Room is set to debut in theaters on September 6.

