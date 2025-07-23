Video: BETTY LA FEA: THE STORY CONTINUES Season 2 Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Betty la Fea is back to finally solve the mystery. Prime Video has released the trailer and premiere date for the highly anticipated second season of Betty la Fea: La Historia Continúa, arriving on August 15. Featuring the return of Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello alongside much of the original cast, the second season features 10 episodes, with two dropping per week.

This new season picks up where the previous one left off, with Betty facing decisions that shake her present and redefine her family’s story. As she tries to rebuild her relationship with her daughter Mila and deal with the emotional distance growing between her and Armando, new secrets come to light that will challenge the stability of everything she thought was under control.

The first season broke a global record with the largest global viewership for a Latin American title in Prime Video history, and became the most-watched series or movie of all time on Prime Video in Colombia.

Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa is produced by RCN Estudios and written by Marta Betoldi (Ciega a Citas), César Betancur (Rigo), Valeria Gómez (Manes), and Luis Carlos Ávila (La Reina del Flow). Directed by Mauricio Cruz Fortunato (Manes), executive produced by Yalile Giordanelli (Ana de Nadie) and Juan Pablo Posada (Manes) RCN Estudios production VP, and features Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello as associate producers.