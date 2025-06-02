Video: Apple TV+'s MURDERBOT Episode 5 Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode five of the new comedic sci-fi thriller, “Murderbot,” starring and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Alexander Skarsgård and created by Academy Award nominees Chris and Paul Weitz. The ensemble cast also includes Noma Dumezweni (“Presumed Innocent”), David Dastmalchian (“Oppenheimer”), Sabrina Wu (“Joy Ride”), Akshay Khanna (“Critical Incident”), Tattiawna Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Tamara Podemski (“Outer Range”).

In episode five, the PresAux team, now joined by the lone DeltFall survivor Leebeebee (guest star Anna Konkle), works to save the injured Murderbot. Gurathin begins to unravel some of the SecUnit’s secrets. Mensah and Murderbot risk all to save the others. Episode five will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 6, followed by new episodes every Friday through July 11.

Based on Martha Wells’ bestselling Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series, “Murderbot” is a sci-fi comedic thriller about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Murderbot (Skarsgård) must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.

“Murderbot” hails from Paramount Television Studios. The Weitz brothers wrote, directed and produced under their Depth of Field banner. Andrew Miano also executive produces for Depth of Field. David S. Goyer executive produces alongside Keith Levine for Phantom Four. Wells serves as consulting producer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29% Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 11% Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds