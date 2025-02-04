Video: Apple TV+ Unveils BERLIN ER Series Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the gritty new German-language series “Berlin ER” (FKA “KRANK Berlin”), the fast-paced drama co-created by former emergency room physician turned screenwriter Samuel Jefferson with Viktor Jakovleski. Starring Haley Louise Jones (“Dear Child,” “Paradise”) and Slavko Popadić (“Crooks”), the complex eight-episode drama will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on February 26 with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly, every Wednesday through April 9.

In “Berlin ER,” managing a chaotic emergency room in the toughest and most overcrowded hospital in Berlin is no small task for the young Dr. Parker (Jones), who is seeking a fresh start in the big city after her private life implodes in Munich. When she tries to implement necessary reforms, Parker is confronted with resistance from the underpaid, ill-equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humor. But in the face of an increasingly merciless healthcare system, the battered team must put aside their differences and pull together to save lives.

Alongside Jones and Popadić, “Berlin ER” also stars an ensemble cast including Şafak Şengül (“Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush”), Aram Tafreshian (“Dogs of Berlin”), Samirah Breuer (“The Gryphon”), Bernhard Schütz (“Barbarians”) Peter Lohmeyer (“I Don’t Work Here”) and Benjamin Radjaipour (“No Hard Feelings”).

Hailing from Violet Pictures and Real Film Berlin, “Berlin ER” is produced for Apple TV+ and ZDFneo, with Violet Pictures’ Alexis von Wittgenstein (“Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood”) and Real Film’s Emmy Award-nominated Henning Kamm (“Unorthodox”) serving as executive producers. “Berlin ER” is directed by Alex Schaad (“Skin Deep”) and Fabian Möhrke (“Eichwald, MdB”). International rights are handled by Beta Film.

