Video: Apple TV+ Shares Sneak Peek Clip of New Sci-Fi Comedy MURDERBOT

Ahead of the global premiere, Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek from the upcoming comedic sci-fi thriller, “Murderbot,” starring and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Alexander Skarsgård and created by Academy Award nominees Chris and Paul Weitz.

Alongside Skarsgård, the series stars Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tamara Podemski and Tattiawna Jones. The ten-episode series is executive produced by Skarsgård, the Weitz brothers, Andrew Miano, David S. Goyer and Keith Levine, and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, May 16, followed by new episodes every Friday through July 11.

In the first episode, Murderbot is a hacked Security Unit (SecUnit) that has gone rogue and is no longer required to obey its clients or its owners. It gets assigned to protect the PreservationAux survey team, a group whose relationships are even more complicated than the ones on Murderbot’s favorite soap opera, “Sanctuary Moon.” Murderbot tries to hide its new-found free will, as well as its disgust for human emotions.

Based on Martha Wells’ bestselling Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series, “Murderbot” is a sci-fi comedic thriller about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Murderbot (Skarsgård) must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.

“Murderbot” hails from Paramount Television Studios. The Weitz brothers wrote, directed and produced under their Depth of Field banner. Andrew Miano also executive produces for Depth of Field. David S. Goyer executive produces alongside Keith Levine for Phantom Four. Wells serves as consulting producer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

