Video: Apple TV+ Shares LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Trailer Starring Brie Larson

“Lessons in Chemistry” is set to make its global debut on Apple TV+ this fall.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming drama series "Lessons in Chemistry," starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson ("Captain Marvel," "Room") and based on the best-selling, debut novel from author, science editor and copyrighter Bonnie Garmus. "Lessons in Chemistry" is set to make its global debut on Apple TV+ this fall.

Set in the early 1950s, "Lessons in Chemistry" follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives - and the men who are suddenly listening - a lot more than recipes.

Starring alongside Larson in the highly anticipated drama is Lewis Pullman ("Top Gun: Maverick," "Outer Range"), NAACP Image Award-winner Aja Naomi KING ("How to Get Away with Murder," "The Birth of a Nation"), Stephanie Koenig ("The Flight Attendant," "The Offer"), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory," "The Dropout"), Patrick Walker ("Gaslit," "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey"), and Thomas Mann ("Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl").

Hailing from Apple Studios, "Lessons in Chemistry" is produced by Aggregate Films. Six-time Emmy Award-nominee Lee Eisenberg ("WeCrashed," "Little America") serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Susannah Grant ("Unbelievable," "Erin Brockovich") alongside Larson.

Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan ("Ozark," "A Teacher") executive produce for Aggregate Films. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 350 wins and 1,444 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and historic Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Watch the trailer here:






