Video: Apple TV+ Shares Behind-the-Scenes Featurette from WOMEN IN BLUE

Apple TV+ has shared a behind-the-scenes featurette from the thrilling new true crime drama “Women in Blue” featuring the real “Las Azules” – Mexico’s first female police force that inspired the series.

In the featurette, the original policewomen (“Las Azules”) were invited to visit the set and meet stars Bárbara Mori, Ximena Sariñana, Natalia Téllez, Amorita Rasgado and creator Fernando Rovzar to discuss how they’ve made history and why it’s so important to celebrate their legacy.

Featuring an entirely Hispanic cast and crew led by Ariel Award nominee Bárbara Mori (“Perdidos en La Noche," "La Negociadora," "La Mujer De Mi Hermano”) and created by International Emmy Award-winning showrunner and director Fernando Rovzar (“Monarca,” “Sr. Ávila”) and Pablo Aramendi (“Tijuana,” “Los Elegidos”), the series will make its global debut with the first two episodes on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode weekly through September 25.

Set in 1970 and inspired by true events, “Women in Blue” tells the story of four women who defy the ultra-conservative norms of the time and join Mexico’s first female police force, only to discover that their squad is a publicity stunt to distract the media from a brutal serial killer. As the body count grows, María (Bárbara Mori), whose determination to catch the killer becomes an obsession, Gabina (Amorita Rasgado), whose father is a renowned cop, Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana), a brilliant fingerprint analyst, and Valentina (Natalia Téllez), a young rebel, set up a secret investigation to achieve what no male officer has been able to do and bring the serial killer to justice. The series also stars Miguel Rodarte, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Christian Tappan and Horacio García Rojas.

“Women in Blue” airs new episodes every Wednesday on Apple TV+.

Photo credit: Apple

