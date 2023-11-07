Video: Apple Drops the SLOW HORSES Season Three Trailer Starring Gary Oldman

The six-episode third season of “Slow Horses" will make its highly anticipated global debut on Wednesday, November 29 with the first two episodes.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 1 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 2 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Photo 4 Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen

Apple TV+ TODAY REVEALED the trailer for season three of “Slow Horses,” the critically acclaimed espionage drama starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman and adapted from “Real Tigers,” the third novel in the CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron spy series "Slough House.”

The six-episode third season of “Slow Horses" will make its highly anticipated global debut on Wednesday, November 29 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through December 27, on Apple TV+. 

Winner of Best English-Language Drama Series at the 2022 C21 International Drama Awards, “Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British INTELLIGENCE agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House.

In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself. 

Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but misanthropic leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

The ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award-winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce.

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù joins the season three cast as 'Sean Donovan,' the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul, along with Katherine Waterston who plays 'Alison Dunn,' an MI5 agent who uncovers a dark secret at the heart of the agency.

“Slow Horses" is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (“Veep”). Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. Season three is directed by Saul Metzstein. 

Since its premiere, “Slow Horses” has received BAFTA Television Award nominations, including Oldman’s first for Best Lead Actor, and co-star Jack Lowden picked up a nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

The series has also been recognized with BAFTA nominations for Best Editing: Fiction (Katie Weiland); Best Original Music: Fiction (Daniel Pemberton and Mick Jagger); and, Best Sound: Fiction (Martin Jensen, Joe Beal, Duncan Price, Craig Butters, Sarah Elias and Andrew Sissons). 

Fans can catch up on the first two seasons of “Slow Horses,” now streaming globally on Apple TV+. In addition to the upcoming third season, Apple TV+ previously announced a fourth season set to be adapted from the fourth novel, “Spook Street."

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 392 wins and 1,579 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Food Network Shares Halloween Programming Scores Photo
Food Network Shares Halloween Programming Scores

Food Network's Halloween programming is a hit with viewers. Find out more about the spooky shows and specials that entertained audiences during the holiday season. Check out more information here!

2
John Legend and Tiësto Join Lineup For Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Photo
John Legend and Tiësto Join Lineup For Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand

The two join previously announced iconic entertainers from the world of music, including Andra Day, Bishop Briggs, J Balvin, Journey, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and will.i.am, plus appearances by Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil and all 20 participating F1® drivers. 

3
The Peanuts Coming to the Big City in New Apple TV+ Movie Photo
'The Peanuts' Coming to 'the Big City' in New Apple TV+ Movie

The screenplay is co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick, writer of such animated favorites as “Chicken Run,” “Smallfoot” and “Over the Hedge,” from an original story by co-writers Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano, the team that wrote the award-winning “The Peanuts Movie.”

4
MURDER IN BOSTON: ROOTS, RAMPAGE, AND RECKONING Coming to Max Photo
MURDER IN BOSTON: ROOTS, RAMPAGE, AND RECKONING Coming to Max

The HBO Original three-part documentary series MURDER IN BOSTON: ROOTS, RAMPAGE, AND RECKONING, produced and directed by Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance,” HBO’s “Andre The Giant” ), and produced in association with The Boston Globe. The documentary series will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Playy Drops Electric Club Anthem 'Gold On My Lip'; Tribute to Grillz and HoustonPlayy Drops Electric Club Anthem 'Gold On My Lip'; Tribute to Grillz and Houston
Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Makes National TV Debut on CBS 'Saturday Sessions'Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Makes National TV Debut on CBS 'Saturday Sessions'
Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall Partner With Big Loud Records to Launch Big Loud TexasMiranda Lambert & Jon Randall Partner With Big Loud Records to Launch Big Loud Texas
Christian Lopez Announces Grand Ole Opry Debut PerformanceChristian Lopez Announces Grand Ole Opry Debut Performance

Videos

First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special Video
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon Video
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon
Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu Video
Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
MOULIN ROUGE!
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
KIMBERLY AKIMBO