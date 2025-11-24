Video: Apple Drops Sneak Peek Clip of PLURIBUS Episode 5

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from Episode 5 of “Pluribus,” the new science fiction drama from writer and director Vince Gilligan, the creator of “Breaking Bad” and co-creator of “Better Call Saul.” In the new episode, Carol doubles down on her investigation, loneliness be damned. Meanwhile, howls in the night reveal a new source of danger.

Starring Rhea Seehorn, who earned two Emmy nominations for her performance on “Better Call Saul,” the fifth episode will debut early ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Apple TV on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 26.

Already picked up for a second season, “Pluribus” is a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness. In addition to Seehorn, the series stars Karolina Wydra (“Sneaky Pete”) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (“The Hijacking of Flight 601”), and guest stars Miriam Shor (“American Fiction”) and Samba Schutte (“Our Flag Means Death”).

“Pluribus” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive-produced by Emmy Award-winning Gilligan alongside WGA Award winner Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple