Video: AMC Releases MONSIEUR SPADE Limited Series Teaser

In anticipation of the Sunday, January 14 premiere of Monsieur Spade,  AMC, AMC+ and Acorn TV watch the new teaser!

By: Dec. 18, 2023

In anticipation of the Sunday, January 14 premiere of Monsieur Spade,  AMC, AMC+ and Acorn TV have unveiled a brand new teaser for the highly anticipated neo-crime limited series starring and executive produced by Golden Globe®, SAG® and BAFTA® Award-winner Clive Owen (Closer, Children of Men, The Knick).

Owen plays the iconic, hard-boiled private detective Sam Spade in the six-episode crime drama co-created, written and executive produced by Emmy® Award-winners Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit, Logan, Minority Report), who also serves as director, and Tom Fontana (City on a Hill, Borgia, Oz).

Monsieur Spade centers around the infamous protagonist of American writer Dashiell Hammett’s 1930 classic novel The Maltese Falcon. The year is 1963, and the legendary Detective Sam Spade (Owen) is enjoying his retirement in the South of France. By contrast to his days as a private eye in San Francisco, Spade's life in Bozouls is peaceful and quiet. But the rumored return of his old adversary will change everything.

Six beloved nuns have been brutally murdered at the local convent. As the town grieves, secrets emerge, and new leads are established. Spade learns that the murders are somehow connected to a mysterious child who is believed to possess great powers.

Shot on-location in France, Monsieur Spade features a prominent ensemble cast including up-and-comer Cara Bossom(Radioactive) as Teresa, Denis Ménochet (Inglourious Basterds) as Chief of Police Patrice Michaud, Louise Bourgoin(The Romanoffs) as Marguerite Devereaux, Chiara Mastroianni (On a Magical Night) as Gabrielle, Stanley Weber (Outlander) as Jean-Pierre Devereaux, Matthew Beard (The Imitation Game) as George Fitzsimmons, Jonathan Zaccaï(Robin Hood) as Philippe Saint-Andre and Rebecca Root (The Queen’s Gambit) as Cynthia Fitzsimmons.

Guest stars include Emmy®, Golden Globe® and SAG® Award-winner Alfre Woodard(Salem’s Lot, The Book of Clarence) portraying Virginia Dell and Dean Winters (Lost Girls, John Wick) as Father Matthew.

Monsieur Spade is co-created, written and executive produced by Emmy® Award-winners Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit, Logan, Minority Report), who also serves as director, and Tom Fontana (City on a Hill, Borgia, Oz). Barry Levinson, Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Clive Owen, Caroline Benjo, Barbara Letellier, Simon Arnal, Carole Scotta, Carlo Martinelli and David Helpern also serve as executive producers.

In conjunction with the Dashiell Hammett Estate, the series is produced by Black Bear and co-produced by Haut et Court TV (The Returned, No Man’s Land) who also handled local production services in France and Canal+. FilmNation Entertainment (I Know This Much Is True) handles international distribution outside of North America.



