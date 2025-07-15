Video: A SAVAGE ART: THE LIFE & CARTOONS OF PAT OLIPHANT Official Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The official trailer has been released for director Bill Banowsky’s A SAVAGE ART: THE LIFE & CARTOONS OF PAT OLIPHANT, a new documentary about the Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoonist. The film recently world-premiered at DC/DOX. Magnolia Pictures will release the film in theaters on September 5 in the U.S.

A SAVAGE ART: THE LIFE & CARTOONS OF PAT OLIPHANT chronicles the life and career of Australian-born Oliphant, whose tenure as America’s most celebrated and feared political cartoonist spanned five decades and ten U.S. Presidents. The film covers the history and importance of political cartoons in global democracies, as well as the decline in the profession and in the newspaper industry. It also highlights the effects of extreme political partisanship on media and editorial cartooning, and shows how Oliphant used his drawing skills to take on presidents, popes and the powers that be.

“The issues explored in A SAVAGE ART are of greater importance TODAY than ever before, said Banowsky. "More than just the story of Pat’s life and extraordinary career, the film is a call to arms for journalists and citizens alike to speak truth to power in whatever ways they can.”

Directed by Bill Banowsky, A SAVAGE ART: THE LIFE & CARTOONS OF PAT OLIPHANT is produced by Paul O'Bryan. Executive Producers are Susan Conway, Susan Banowsky.