Viceland Announces New Series THE IMPEACHMENT SHOW

VICELAND, the Emmy award-winning international television network from VICE Media Group, announced the launch of The Impeachment Show, a new weekly, hour-long series unpacking the most explosive event in modern American history that features the groundbreaking and immersive broadcast journalism from VICE News.



America is in the grip of a constitutional death match so grave, so outrageous, and so fast-moving that it's almost impossible to process it all. The Impeachment Show is here to help - it's your guide to the forces and people that brought our politics to the boiling point. Hosted by Emmy award-winning VICE News correspondent Michael Moynihan, the show will explore the impeachment moment with wit, verve and genuine curiosity, combining documentary-style field pieces, news-making interviews, humor, and panel discussions with rotating special guests to create an hour unlike anything else on TV.



The first episode will feature an extensive sit-down interview with actress and activist Jane Fonda about her 'Fire Drill Fridays' protesting inaction on climate change and calling for fast-action to avert a catastrophe, and how climate is impacting the political conversation.



"We'll have fun when it's warranted," said Moynihan. "We'll get into the weeds when necessary. And when we're totally stumped about what's going on, we'll admit it. And then bring you along as we find out the answer."



Moynihan is a VICE News correspondent and writer who covers the intersection of politics, policy, and culture. In October he won an Emmy for VICE News Tonight's coverage of the Brett Kavanaugh hearing, Moment of Truth: Kavanaugh and Ford . An experienced and meticulous interviewer, he's brought VICE viewers up close with some of the most influential figures-and some of the most notorious rabble-rousers-in today's politics, including New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, conservative commentators Glenn Beck and Ann Coulter, former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy, Trump apostate Joe Walsh, and Infowars founder Alex Jones.



Maral Usefi is Executive Producer, The Impeachment Show. Morgan Hertzan is Executive Vice President and General Manager, VICELAND. Jesse Angelo is Global President of News and Entertainment, VICE Media.



The Impeachment Show premieres Thursday, November 7 at 10pm ET on VICELAND. The series will continue to air weekly on Thursday nights, with episodes available Friday mornings on VICE News Youtube channel.

Watch a trailer here:





