Vice President Kamala Harris to Appear on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Vice President Kamala Harris will join Seth Meyers for a new episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Monday, Oct. 10 at 12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC.

This marks the Vice President's first late-night television appearance while in office.

"Late Night" received its first Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Variety Talk Series in 2022 and has received four consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series (2017-20.)

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.

Emmy Award-nominated "Late Night with Seth Meyers," hosted by award-winning writer and performer Seth Meyers, is home to incisive humor, topical jokes and A-list celebrity guests. The series' signature "A Closer Look" segment has garnered millions of views and is widely lauded for its tightly written and thoughtful approach to analyzing and satirizing news of the day.

Meyers previously served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor of the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." An established comedian and writer, Meyers is known for his perfectly timed wit and perceptive commentary.

According to Vanity Fair, "Late Night" is "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows" and Variety raves the show is "late night at its best." Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, the 8G Band with Fred Armisen.

The show also received back-to-back Emmy nomination in 2021 and 2022 for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series for its weekly digital series, "Corrections," which debuted in 2021. "Late Night" won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Talk Show in 2020 and 2021 and was nominated a third time in 2022.

"Late Night" has five consecutive Writers Guild of America nominations for Comedy/Variety Talk Series (2017-21) and three GLAAD Media Award nominations.

Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC