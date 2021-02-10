Vans Introduces New Livestream Broadcast Channel 66

Vans is excited to announce the launch of Channel 66, a digital livestream network broadcasting weekdays from New York City, Chicago, Mexico City, and Los Angeles to audiences around the world. Vans version of community radio meets public access TV, Channel 66 is an embodiment of Vans' commitment to support artists and creatives while also uplifting communities during such an unprecedented time. The COVID-19 pandemic has forever altered the events landscape and Vans has a deep history of reimagining event experiences and grassroots programs.

Channel 66 spotlights each city's unique heritage in sub-culture by programming through the lens of the people who live it. Channel 66 offers a live audio and video broadcast featuring DJ sets, curated radio shows, talks, workshops, and musical performances across music, art, ACTION SPORTS and community. The General in Brooklyn, NY, House of Vans Chicago, Mexico City (broadcasting Spanish speaking shows), and Vans DTLA serve as Channel 66 studio locations.

Programming highlights include curated shows like Chessboxing with GZA, New Direction New York Hardcore show with Walter Schreifels, Afropunk's Channel Interference, Poetry and lyricism by Young Chicago Authors, The Girl Ultra Show connecting music and fashion, and All Ages Show spotlighting Los Angeles's rich heritage in DIY and punk.

Early show guests and DJs feature Japanese Breakfast, Channel Tres, Vic Mensa, Laura Jane Grace, Duckwrth, Rosa Pistola, Flea, Serena Isioma, Vans Pro skater Daniel Lutheran and many more. Additionally, Channel 66 turns over the airwaves to local skate shops, restaurants, music venues, and independent record labels.

Channel 66 went live on February 8th and will continue to broadcast starting at 11:00am EST / 8:00 am PST every weekday with Friday nights featuring marquee live performances and dance-oriented DJ sets. As distance and separation from others has become an unfortunate reality for everyone across the world, Vans strives to cultivate Channel 66 as a place where audiences from all walks of life can come together to find inspiration.

To stay up to date with Channel 66 broadcasts and upcoming events online follow along at vans.com/channel66.

Follow Channel 66 on Instagram at vanschannel66.