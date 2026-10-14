VOCES SHORTS Season 3 Returns on PBS During Hispanic Heritage Month

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In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Latino Public Broadcasting (LPB) announced the third season of its digital series, VOCES SHORTS, featuring six original short films premiering weekly from September 23 - November 4, 2026 on PBS.org and the PBS App.

Produced and curated by LPB, the new season offers six distinct perspectives on ambition, identity, migration, family and the meaning of home. Moving between the United States, Mexico and Guatemala, the collection blends documentary and narrative filmmaking to introduce audiences to compelling characters and communities rarely centered on screen. Designed for online audiences and discoverability, VOCES SHORTS gives rising filmmakers a national platform for cinematic storytelling while helping their work reach new viewers and illuminating the breadth of the contemporary Latino experience.

VOCES SHORTS Season 3 launched on September 23rd on PBS.org and the PBS app, with the film FIRST IT WAS MY DREAM. Directed by Shaena Golden and produced by Dylan Golden and Amanda Sarabia, it tells the story of Andy Dominguez, an immigrant boxer from Mexico who tries to make his mark in the boxing world while training at the infamous Mendez Gym and navigating the complexities of the immigration system.

'We are excited to bring a new season of VOCES SHORTS, showcasing the work of talented emerging Latino filmmakers to public media' says Sandie Viquez Pedlow, Executive Director of Latino Public Broadcasting and Executive Producer of VOCES. 'This is an exciting line-up that we hope will attract and build community among a new generation of viewers and inspire the field of emerging storytellers.'

'With our third season of VOCES SHORTS, we are amplifying a diverse set of young and emerging Latino filmmakers who are telling compelling stories about their communities' says Luis Ortiz, Managing Director of Latino Public Broadcasting and VOCES SHORTS Series Producer. 'These six stories reflect journeys and experiences that will resonate with audiences young and old. We hope these will also foster a desire to learn more.'

VOCES SHORTS will be available via streaming on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZI. Many of the short films will also be available on the PBS Documentaries YouTube channel later this year.

VOCES SHORTS Season 3 Schedule

September 23 – First It Was My Dream

Shaena Golden (Director), Amanda Sarabia and Dylan Golden (Producers)

Synopsis: While training at the infamous Mendez Gym in NYC, Andy Dominguez, an immigrant boxer from Mexico, tries to make his mark in the boxing world while navigating the complexities of the immigration system.

September 30 – The Afro Mexpats

Director: Ebony Bailey

Synopsis: Shining a light on the growing movement of Black Americans moving to Mexico, three 'Mexpats' navigate the questions of race, language and color - as well as accusations of gentrification.

October 7 – And the Stars Are the Same

Director: Raul Paz-Pastrana and Alan Dominguez

Synopsis: After resettling in Colorado's San Luis Valley over 25 years ago, Eulalia Pedro, an Indigenous Mayan elder, reflects on leaving war-torn Guatemala and building a new life for her family while holding her previous life close through the stars overhead that are a connection between her past, the present and the future generations to come.

October 14 – Hair

Lorena Diaz and Wendy Mateo (Co-creators), Mary Muñez, Brian Khan, Amy E. Powell (Producers)

Synopsis: A vibrant Latina beauty salon, a place for building community and bustling with friends, transforms into a safe place where not only is hair lifted but where spirits are lifted too.

October 21 – Leaving Home

Director: Paloma Martinez

Synopsis: As their parents prepare to return from Texas to Mexico, siblings Paloma and Ricky stay in the U.S., holding on to their forever house filled with memories, both joyful and painful. As the family packs up, old home videos and emotional moments reveal the deep bonds and struggles they've shared. The parents leave with pride and optimism, while Paloma and Ricky begin to imagine what home means now.

November 4 – What to Expect

Gabriela Garcia Medina (Director/Producer)

Synopsis: After a long, difficult, and excruciatingly painful labor, Ana gives birth to a healthy baby girl and wants nothing more than a calm, relaxed, restful homecoming. Their loving and well-meaning families with different traditions have other ideas.

About VOCES

Produced by Latino Public Broadcasting, the acclaimed PBS documentary series VOCES features the best of Latino arts, culture and history and shines a light on current issues that impact Latino Americans. Devoted to exploring the rich diversity of the Latino experience, VOCES presents new and established filmmakers and brings their powerful and illuminating stories to a national audience — on TV, online and on the PBS app. Luis Ortiz is series producer; Sandie Viquez Pedlow is executive producer.

About Latino Public Broadcasting

For over 28 years, Latino Public Broadcasting (LPB) has been developing award-winning film and digital media that explores the history, arts and culture of Latino Americans, bringing these powerful and illuminating stories to a national audience on PBS — on TV, online and on the PBS app.

LPB projects have spotlighted Latino contributions to the arts (Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined, John Leguizamo's Road to Broadway, Raúl Julia: The World's a Stage); told the story of Latino icons from Dolores Huerta to Luis Valdez, Tito Puente to Celia Cruz, Ruben Salazar to Roberto Clemente; explored history and politics through a Latino lens (John Leguizamo's American Historia, Latino Vote 2024); and told stories from Mexico, Puerto Rico and Latin America (Water for Life, Reportero), many as part of its signature PBS series VOCES.

LPB programs have won over 130 awards, including three prestigious George Foster Peabody Awards as well as Emmys, Imagen Awards and documentary awards at the Sundance Film Festival, including Festival Favorite, Audience Award, NEXT Special Award for Creative Expression, and Best Director. LPB has been the recipient of the Norman Lear Legacy Award and the NCLR Alma Award for Special Achievement – Year in Documentaries. Sandie Viquez Pedlow is executive director of LPB; Edward James Olmos is co-founder and chairman.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of VOCES / Latino Public Broadcasting

Photo Credit: Courtesy of VOCES /



Photo Credit: Courtesy of VOCES /

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