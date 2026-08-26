PBS Tune-In Alert: GREAT PERFORMANCES, AMEX's BILLY THE KID & More to Air

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PBS has released its latest 'Tune In & Stream' alert, detailing upcoming primetime premieres and streaming titles across the network, including a new season of Great Performances, an encore of AMERICAN EXPERIENCE's 'Billy the Kid,' and the debut of the series MADE IN THE WEST.

Upcoming Primetime Premieres

LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA — All Episodes Now Streaming

It's the final act of the Paleozoic Era – just before the Age of Dinosaurs begins – and dark times are ahead. EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA, a longform spinoff based on the popular PBS Digital Studios' series Eons with more than 750 million views and 3 million subscribers, tells the story of life on the supercontinent of Pangea. From a landscape ruled by strange mammal-relatives, through the relentless hellscape of the Great Dying itself and its aftermath, the series will shed light on the world of the Permian, how it ended, and how life recovered.

Episode 1 'How The Formation of Pangea Changed the World'

Episode 2 'How Eating Plants Shaped Life on Land'

Episode 3 'The Rise and Fall of an Ancient Reef'

Episode 4 'A Tale of Tusks and Saber Teeth'

Episode 5 'That Time Almost Everything Died'

Episode 6 'Who Survived the Great Dying – and Why'

RESOLVE TO SOLVE WITH MILES O'BRIEN — Episode 2 'Weathering Change Through Wind and Heat' premieres Wednesday, August 26, 10 p.m. ET

Miles O'Brien travels the globe searching for solutions to climate, water, and health crises. From building sea curtains in Antarctica to restoring wildlife in Argentina, the answers are closer than we think thanks to people with a resolve to solve. Currently streaming is Episode 1: 'Wild Climate Fixes from Cows and Beavers,' Part 1 and Part 2.

Great Performances 'Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2026' premieres Friday, Aug. 28, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app. The beloved annual concert performed from Schönbrunn Palace Park by Vienna Philharmonic is conducted by Lorenzo Viotti and features renowned bass-baritone Bryn Terfel as guest artist.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE 'Billy the Kid' — Encore Presentation: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Twenty-one-year-old Henry McCarty, a.k.a. Billy the Kid, just days from being hanged for murder, outfoxed his jailors and electrified the nation with the latest in a long line of miraculous escapes. An outlaw with a deadly reputation, the young man was finally gunned down by the ambitious sheriff Pat Garrett just a few weeks later. Demonized by the lawman that killed him, the Kid was soon mythologized by a never-ending stream of dime store novels and big-screen dramas. But in all the tellings, Billy the Kid's real story has been obscured.

MADE IN THE WEST — Premieres Friday, Sept. 4, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

In a world of fast fashion and fast furniture, functional art invites viewers to slow down and appreciate the details. This is art you can sit on, drink out of, or wear on your feet. It reflects the natural surroundings and nowhere is this clearer than in the American West. Many of today's master artisans are aging out of the craft, and the path to preserve this uniquely American art form is at stake.

THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB ON MASTERPIECE (Season 3) — New Season Premieres Sundays, Sept. 6 – Oct. 11, 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Back on board as a key part of DI Tanika Malik's (Natalie Dew) investigative team, the trio – Judith (Samantha Bond), Becks (Cara Horgan), and Suzie (Jo Martin) – continues to face a string of high-profile murders with their unconventional crime-solving methods in the third season of the series based on Robert Thorogood's bestselling novels.

MARBLE HALL MURDERS ON MASTERPIECE — Premieres Sundays, Sept. 6 – Oct. 11, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Editor Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) is hired to work on a continuation novel of the Atticus Pünd (Tim McMullan) series, written by a troubled young author. When the job leads Susan into another murder case, she unexpectedly finds herself a suspect. In the world of the novel, Atticus Pünd is visiting the Isle of Corfu when he becomes embroiled in the murder of Lady Margaret Chalfont, whose family he investigates with the assistance of a Greek detective.

POV 'Remake' — Premieres Monday, Sept. 7, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Ross McElwee has shot footage from his own life since the 1970s. His camera serves as both instrument and confession. His son, Adrian, was born into this practice, and was occasionally filmed from infancy through years that got harder. In 2016, Adrian died of an overdose at 27. Drawing from decades of footage shot by both Ross and by Adrian, who was a budding filmmaker, Remake asks questions that could only come after: What did the camera capture, what did it miss?

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE 'Bonnie & Clyde' — Encore Presentation: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

FRONTLINE 'The Man Who Knew' — Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 8, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

The saga of FBI Agent John O'Neill and his warnings about Osama bin Laden before the 9/11 attacks. An encore presentation, offering a rare glimpse inside the FBI, probing the question: What did the U.S. government know and when?

Streaming Spotlight

MYSTERY LOVES COMPANY: This summer, a sweeping collection of titles brings together cozy whodunits and edge-of-your-seat thrillers, spanning both beloved classics and newer hits. Long a cornerstone of PBS drama, the genre continues to draw audiences with stories that range from charming, character-driven cases to complex investigations that keep viewers guessing until the very end. Programs include PATIENCE, GRANTCHESTER ON MASTERPIECE, MADEMOISELLE HOLMES, AGATHA CHRISTIE'S POIROT, THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB ON MASTERPIECE, and MAGPIE MURDERS ON MASTERPIECE, alongside a wide range of additional fan favorites. Whether revisiting familiar detectives or discovering new ones, the collection highlights what makes mystery so enduring: the shared experience of uncovering the truth together. The collection is streaming on PBS.org and the PBS app.

PBS Digital Studios

PBS Digital Studios is a network of content creators from across the country that brings thought-provoking, original series to audiences online. New episodes premiere regularly on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, PBS.org, and the PBS App. PBS Digital Studios podcasts are also available wherever people listen to podcasts.

THE DRAWING ROOM WITH MO WELCH: What happens when interviews become art projects? In The Drawing Room with Mo Welch, comedian and illustrator Mo Welch invites notable guests to join her at the easel, turning conversations into creative collaborations. This non-traditional PBS series puts Mo's full talents on display, blending humor, vulnerability, and artistry as she and her guest draw each other out—literally and figuratively.

Episode 7: Margaret Cho premieres September 4 on the PBS YouTube Channel. Raised in her parents' pioneering gay bookstore in San Francisco, Margaret Cho attended her first Pride in 1978 and found her comedic voice at an open mic where audience members could throw tomatoes at the performers. With Mo, she reflects on anti-authoritarian comedy, chosen family, and the lifelong freedom that comes from embracing exactly who you are.

PBS TERRA 'MEGAQUAKES COMPILATION': Terra's first-ever compilation episode, this video takes a deep dive into the science, history, and vital safety preparations of the Cascadia Megaquake.

EONS 'SUPER MOUNTAINS': Supermountains are so ridiculously enormous that, as far as we know, they've only ever formed twice — and both of those times seem to coincide with some of the most profound evolutionary shifts in the entire history of life.

OVERVIEW on PBS Terra, hosted by Joe Hanson, recently released episodes include 'How This Dying Rainforest Is a Sign of Things to Come,' 'This Ancient Swamp Is Hiding a Carbon Time Bomb,' 'We Saw What AI Data Centers Don't Want You to See,' 'Toxic Lake,' and 'The Hidden Danger of the Northern Lights.'

WEATHERED on PBS Terra, hosted by Maiya May, recently released episodes include 'EXTREME HEAT Is Getting Worse, and It Will Reshape Earth FOREVER,' 'A SUPER El Niño Triggered History's DEADLIEST Disaster. THIS One Might Be Worse.,' 'America's Most TOXIC Site Could Be Worse Than CHERNOBYL,' 'Why America's Deadliest Disaster is Essentially Invisible,' 'Tornado Alley Is MOVING and That's a HUGE Problem,' and 'Deadliest River.'

IN THE MARGINS on PBS Origins recently released episodes include 'America's White Slavery Crisis They Don't Teach You About,' 'George Washington's Obsession They Don't Teach You About,' 'The Black Deportation Scheme They Don't Teach You About,' 'The Other American Colonies They Don't Teach You About,' 'The Forgotten War They Don't Teach You About,' and 'The Hidden Black Society They Don't Teach You About.'

ROGUE HISTORY on PBS Origins, hosted by Joel Cook, recently released episodes include 'Is Everything You Learned About Him a Lie?,' 'George Washington's Secret Weapon was Queer,' 'Why The Founding Fathers Were Obsessed with This Muslim Ruler,' 'The (Literal) Fight for Free Speech They Don't Teach You,' 'The Working Class Uprising They Don't Teach You About,' 'The Thanksgiving Story They Don't Teach You About,' and 'The Founding Father They Don't Teach You About.'

OTHERWORDS on PBS Storied, hosted by Erica Brozovsky, recently released episodes include 'This Speech Quirk Is Nearly Universal,' 'The People Trying to Control Language,' 'The English Language Has a Smelly Problem,' 'The Problem with Judges Acting Like Linguists,' 'Why Time Moves Differently In Different Languages,' 'Why Every Generation Uses This One Slang Word,' and 'Why Linguists Love What's Happening with K-Pop,' and 'The Hidden Linguistic Messages in Brand Names!'

Select local PBS stations are available to stream live for free via PBS.org, Roku streaming devices, Android mobile, Amazon Fire, iOS, tvOS and Chromecast, with more than 100 stations currently set up for live streaming. PBS programming is also available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, and PBS station members can view many series, documentaries and specials via PBS Passport.

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