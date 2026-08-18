RESOLVE TO SOLVE WITH MILES O'BRIEN to Premiere on PBS

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RESOLVE TO SOLVE WITH MILES O'BRIEN, a new five-part documentary series premiering this Wednesday, August 19 at 10 p.m. ET on PBS, follows Emmy Award-winning journalist Miles O'Brien across the globe as he meets scientists, innovators and determined problem-solvers working to address some of the world's most urgent challenges. The series preview can be viewed here.

At a time when global issues can feel overwhelming, RESOLVE TO SOLVE WITH MILES O'BRIEN shifts the focus from problems to the people working to solve them. Across five episodes, O'Brien meets scientists, engineers, conservationists, farmers and public officials developing practical and often unexpected solutions to challenges affecting communities and ecosystems around the world—from reducing methane emissions and restoring landscapes with beavers to confronting extreme heat, a shrinking Colorado River and the future of geothermal energy.

Episode 1: 'Wild Climate Fixes from Cows and Beavers'

Premieres: Wednesday, August 19 at 10 p.m. ET

Miles O'Brien meets innovators tackling climate change in surprising ways. Methane from livestock is one of the planet's most urgent warming threats, and Joan Salwen believes she has found the answer in a red seaweed that can reduce cattle methane emissions by more than 90 percent. In the American West, eco-hydrologist Emily Fairfax demonstrates how beavers are nature's most powerful weapons against drought and wildfire.

Episode 1 Clip: Seaweed Reduces Cow Methane - Cow burps are heating the planet. One dairy farmer's seaweed fix might cool it down.

Additional Episodes

Ep. 2 'Weathering Change Through Wind and Heat' (Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 10 p.m. ET)

Ep. 3 'Preserving Nature in Argentina and Antarctica' (Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. ET)

Ep. 4 'Mindshift: Rewiring the Human Brain' (Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET)

Ep. 5 'River Runs Dry, Geothermal Goes Deep' (Wednesday, Sept. 9, check local listings)

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