VIDEO: truTV Releases the Trailer for IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE

truTV has announced the theatrical release date for its first-ever feature-length film, Impractical Jokers: The Movie, directed by Chris Henchy (Daddy's Home, Eastbound & Down) and produced by Funny or Die. Opening in select theaters nationwide on Friday, February 21, 2020, the film stars James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano, also known as the comedy troupe The Tenderloins. An extension of the wildly successful IMPRACTICAL JOKERS series, currently in its eighth season on truTV and ranking as a top three original cable comedy, the film follows the four lifelong friends and comedians whose hilariously outrageous hidden-camera dares and mischief have created one of cable's longest-running original comedies.

Watch the trailer below!



The highly anticipated film will feature The Tenderloins playing themselves in a fictional story of a humiliating high school mishap from the early nineties. Featuring appearances from Paula Abdul, Jaden Smith, and Joey Fatone, the movie combines the fictional narrative with real life footage of over-the-top punishments and callbacks to classic moments from the series. Once the IMPRACTICAL JOKERS hit the road, they compete in hidden camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and find redemption.



"One can never have enough IMPRACTICAL JOKERS in their life and we've finally been given the chance to deliver on that," said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV. "As we continue to build upon their ever growing brand, the film will celebrate all of the hijinks and antics these guys are known for but with bigger twists than we can achieve in a 30-minute format."



"The opportunity to bring the fun we have making IMPRACTICAL JOKERS from television to the big screen is a dream come true for us," said The Tenderloins. "When we started the show eight seasons ago, we always had a desire to expand our style of comedy to new mediums outside of television, and via our comedy tours, cruises, and now film, we're excited to continue this adventure with our fans."



"As a longtime fan of Impractical Jokers, I was thrilled to get the chance to work with the guys - and not have it be a practical joke at my expense," said Henchy. "They welcomed me into their family and created an amazing experience!"



The film is produced by Gatto, Murray, Quinn, Vulcano, Henchy, and Funny Or Die's Jim Ziegler and Buddy Enright. Executive producers include Jack Rovner and Funny Or Die's Mike Farah and Joe Farrell.



New episodes of truTV's IMPRACTICAL JOKERS return on Thursday, January 30 at 10:00pm ET/PT. The series' 200th episode airs on February 13 and is set in Los Angeles, a first for the series.





