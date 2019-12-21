VIDEO: Zoe Kravitz Stars in the New Trailer For Hulu's New Series HIGH FIDELITY

Hulu has released a trailer for their new series High Fidelity!

After 5 heartbreaks...it's finally time to face the music. High Fidelity premieres February 14th, only on Hulu.

A departure from Nick Hornby's 1995 novel and beloved 2000 film, Hulu's High Fidelity centers on Rob (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and Pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love. High Fidelity also stars Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Check out the trailer below!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You