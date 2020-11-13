VIDEO: Zachary Quinto Shares His Childhood, Spock-Like Haircut on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Zachary Quinto's hair seems to always look on point.
Zachary Quinto's hair seems to always look on point, but he reveals that he grew up with a very unusual haircut that looks weirdly similar to his "Star Trek" character Spock. Tune in for more with Zachary.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
