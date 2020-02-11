VIDEO: Zach Woods Talks About Peeing His Pants on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Zach Woods shares a story about the time he peed his pants at 35 years old and talks about the advice he received about dog ownership after adopting a puppy.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Zach Woods Talks About Peeing His Pants on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
