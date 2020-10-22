VIDEO: Yahya Abdul-Mateen Talks Gambling With Mark Rylance on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II discusses the timely release of his new film.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II discusses the timely release of his new film The Trial of the Chicago 7, talks about the audience reception to Watchmen and reveals what it was like working with Mark Rylance.
Watch the interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
