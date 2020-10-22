Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Yahya Abdul-Mateen Talks Gambling With Mark Rylance on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II discusses the timely release of his new film.

Oct. 22, 2020  

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II discusses the timely release of his new film The Trial of the Chicago 7, talks about the audience reception to Watchmen and reveals what it was like working with Mark Rylance.

Watch the interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

