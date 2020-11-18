Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg Talks About Her Love of Baby Yoda on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel

Whoopi Goldberg talks about her brand’s 2020 Nordstrom holiday collection.

Nov. 18, 2020  

Whoopi Goldberg talks about her brand's 2020 Nordstrom holiday collection, her love for Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian and her time at Los Angeles' iconic Comedy Store.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg Talks About Her Love of Baby Yoda on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You