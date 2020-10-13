VIDEO: Whitney Performs 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Watch the performance below!

Friends of the show Whitney return with this touching performance of John Denver's classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads" in tribute to the late singer on the anniversary of his passing.

Watch the performance from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

