VIDEO: Wendy Williams Talks Quarantine Dating on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Wendy Williams reveals why she stopped dating during quarantine.

Sep. 16, 2020  

Wendy Williams reveals why she stopped dating during quarantine and talks about winning her rescue cats, Chit Chat and My Way, over with her charm.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

