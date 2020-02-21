VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming CHUCK BERRY Documentary

Chuck Berry's 60th birthday concert and the drama surrounding it were captured in Hail! Hail! Rock 'n' Roll, but until now, Berry's life has never before been covered on screen. With Chuck Berry, Award-winning filmmaker Jon Brewer (BB King: The Life of Riley, Nat King Cole: Afraid of the Dark), lends new insight to the man known as the bedrock of Rock n Roll. Several rock & roll legends reflect on what Berry meant to them, with exclusive access to Mrs. Berry and the Berry family.

Despite his iconic status, and reverence for his talent by rock's heroes John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen, Keith Richards, Steve Van Zandt, Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, all featured, Chuck Berry was at heart, a family man. He was a prolific craftsman of words and chords; an undisputed and stunning combination of talent and charisma.

The film features Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Steven Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren, George Thorogood, Joe Bonamassa, Nile Rodgers, Johnny Rivers, Themetta Berry, Charles Berry Jr, Ingrid Berry, Marshall Chess, Joe Edwards and more.





