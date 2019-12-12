VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the New YouTube Series THE AGE OF A.I. Hosted by Robert Downey Jr.

Today, Youtube Originals is releasing the official trailer for "The Age of A.I." - an all-new learning series hosted by Robert Downey Jr. This new eight episode series takes a deep dive into the fascinating world of the most transformational technology in the history of humankind. Robert Downey Jr. brings his irreverent enthusiasm and curiosity to the screen as the series takes an immersive look at artificial intelligence and its potential to change the world. "The Age of A.I." launches December 18 on YouTube.com/Learning.

Watch the trailer below!

How is artificial intelligence reshaping our world? Can machine learning enhance the human experience? Can artificial intelligence help level the playing field for people with disabilities? Increase our physical performance? Help us save lives? These are just a few of the questions explored as "The Age of A.I." looks at the technology that will impact our world for years to come.

In each episode, viewers will meet the people on the front lines of A.I. - the scientists, innovators, and dreamers who are shaping the future and the real people whose lives may be forever changed as technology races to tackle some of the world's greatest challenges.

The premiere episode follows co-founder of Soul Machines, Mark Sagar, an Oscar-winning special effects artist who has created some of the most sophisticated avatars, as he builds an autonomously animated digital version of Grammy-award winner will.i.am. Future episodes will feature prominent figures, including former NFL linebacker Tim Shaw, who is battling ALS, as he works with a team at Google to help restore his ability to communicate, testing the prototype of Project Euphonia for the first time.





