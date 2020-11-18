Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for VOICES OF FIRE on Netflix

In Hampton Roads, VA Pharrell Williams and his uncle Bishop Ezekiel Williams set out on a mission.

Nov. 18, 2020  

In Hampton Roads, VA Pharrell Williams and his uncle Bishop Ezekiel Williams set out on a mission to build an inspiring gospel choir with one mission: to change the world.

Watch the trailer below!

