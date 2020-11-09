VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE PRINCESS SWITCH 2: SWITCHED AGAIN

Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro.

When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it's up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia to get these star-crossed lovers back together... but the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who's intent on stealing Margaret's heart.

Watch the trailer for "The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again" below!

Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret's outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble!

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You