VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE BOULET BROTHERS' DRAGULA

Beginning Tuesday, October 20.

Today, Shudder released the trailer for The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Resurrection, premiering exclusively on the horror streaming service in all its territories, as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle, beginning Tuesday, October 20.

Watch the trailer below!

Dubbed one of the "15 best LGBTQ shows everyone needs to watch" by Cosmopolitan and "required horror viewing" by Fangoria, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula has taken both queer and horror audiences by storm. The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Resurrection presents drag in a unique feature-length format, blending both cinematic and documentary style content with reality competition.

Hosted and judged by series creators The Boulet Brothers, the innovative, two-hour film-part horror movie, part documentary and part reality competition-marks the first spin-off of the groundbreaking The Boulet Brothers' Dragula series and the first time that competitors from all three seasons of the show will return to compete against one another, including Frankie Doom (season 1), Loris (season 1), Kendra Onixxx (season 2), Dahli (season 2), Victoria Elizabeth Black (season 2), Priscilla Chambers (season 3), and Saint (formerly St. Lucia, of season 3). The winner of the competition will be "resurrected" and will return to compete on the upcoming Boulet Brothers' Dragula season 4 as a main competitor, and will also walk away with a twenty thousand dollar cash prize. Additional cast details can be found below.

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Resurrection is written, produced, and co-directed by the Boulet Brothers with Executive Producer David Sigurani and director Nathan Noyes.

